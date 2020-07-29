Clayton H. Dennings died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 100. He was born November 3rd, 1919 to Oliver J. and Ethel V. (Carnahan) Dennings in Gladwin County, Michigan, where he resided all his life.
Clayton married Viola R. Buzzell on August 29, 1941, at the Hockaday Free Methodist Church parsonage, Gladwin, Michigan. Together, they raised three sons on the family farm in Grout Township and enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage, before Viola's death on April 25, 2003. On October 1, 2005, Clayton married Vera M. (Everhart) Farling at the Gladwin Assembly of God.
Clayton and Viola were lifelong members of the Grout and Gladwin Free Methodist Churches, where Clayton served as treasurer for decades. He and Viola were dedicated to serving God through their church, and they were especially blessed by their work with Joybells. Clayton was a Gladwin County Farm Bureau director. He served nine years as a district board member for the Gladwin Soil Conservation District. Clayton and Viola were active members of Gideon International for many years. Eventually, after Viola's death, Clayton's new wife would be found at Gideon meetings.
Clayton will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love for family and holding babies, and his faith in God. He is deeply loved, and he will be missed.
Clayton is survived by his wife of 15 years, Vera; two sons, DeVere (Carole) of Gladwin and Roger (Janet) of Elsie; daughter-in-law, Margaret Dennings of Montrose; 13 grandchildren, James, Mary Anne (Larry Kilbourn), Rebecca (Martin Phillips), Ruth Ann (Dane Spencer), Philip (Alicia), Susanna (Curt Peterson), Stacy (Joseph Plude), Angela (Kevin Daugherty), Brock (Lacey), Ryan (Monica), Brent (Kara), Amy (Michael Sharp), Kevin (Holly); 27 great-grandchildren, Hannah Beukema, Rebekah Dennings, Benjamin Dennings, Jaimie Tekiele, Jennifer Sutton, David Kilbourn, Kevin Stilwell, Courtney Lutz, Lauren Jackson, Lydia Jackson, Clayton Dennings, Kendra Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Tyler Plude, Whitney Perkins, Trina Plude, Ava Dennings, Bronson Dennings, Parker Dennings, Cooper Dennings, Aidan Dennings, Owen Dennings, Ethan Dennings, Olivia Sharp, Logan Sharp, Jackson Dennings, Gavin Dennings; three step-great-grandchildren, Austin Knudtson, Sarah Knudtson, Johnny Altomare; 10 great-great-grandchildren, Crosby, Colton and Callan Stilwell, Carson and Breslyn Tekiele, Brigid and Thomas Beukema, Wyatt Langley, Constance Perkins, and Kolbe Plude, plus baby-to-be, Perkins and baby-to-be, Lutz. Clayton has additional step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren through his second marriage.
Clayton was predeceased by his parents, Oliver J. and Ethel V. Dennings; eight siblings, Lester, Margaret Seeley, William, Flossie Clark, Orley, Ruth Yats, Cecil, Lenora Doyle; his wife, Viola; his son, Doyle Dennings; three grandchildren-in-law, Duane Stilwell, Mark Jackson, and Amelia Dennings.
The family received friends and relatives at the Gladwin Free Methodist Church 1312 N. State Street, Gladwin, Michigan on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. The Reverend Philip Hortop will officiate. Interment will be at Grout Township Cemetery, Gedney Road, Gladwin, Michigan, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Gladwin Free Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.