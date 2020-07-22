1/1
Clayton Maxwell
1955 - 2020
Clayton Maxwell, 65, of Gladwin, passed away on July 15, 2020 in Gladwin. He was born the son of Neuman and Virginia (Nash) Maxwell on June 11, 1955 in Clare. Clayton was a lifetime resident of Gladwin County, and owned and operated Maxwell Forestry in Gladwin. He was united in marriage to Linda Pavlowski in 1973 in Gladwin. She preceded him in death in 2003.
Clayton is survived by his children, Tracy (Adam) Thompson of Syracuse, Indiana, Cora (Todd) Jackson of Peck and Gary and Irene Maxwell of Gladwin. His children blessed him with six grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Dana (Lenore) Maxwell of Beaverton; and sister, Tonya Maxwell also of Beaverton.
Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Nancy Styles. Per his wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are handled by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
