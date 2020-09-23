1/1
Clifford Norman Claypool
Clifford Norman Claypool, 78, passed away at his daughter's residence in Thermopolis on Monday, September 14, 2020 while under the care of Stillwater Hospice.
Born May 14, 1942 in Flint, Michigan, he was one of four children of Norman and Betty (Coon) Claypool. After graduating from high school, he served in the US Army Airborne.
Following the service, he established himself in the butcher industry which he continued until retirement. Cliff moved to Greybull, Wyoming in 1984 where he purchased Balos Processing. Upon retirement, he worked in maintenance at the Greybull Elementary School.
Cliff enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and guiding, fishing, joking, and making people laugh.
He was predeceased by his parents. Those cherishing his memory include his wife, Carol of Greybull; siblings, Patricia Claypool-Mercer (husband, Henry, deceased) Duane and Rod Claypool, all of Michigan; children, Clint Claypool of WY, Penny (Mike Cook) Claypool, Mt. Sterling, IL, LeeAnn Alcaraz, Casper, and Rebecca (Steve Jellis) Claypool of Thermopolis; stepchildren, Stanley Muma, Nancy Dull, Lois Shirran and Debbie Smith; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and former brother-in-law, Sam Mercer.
At this time, services are pending.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
