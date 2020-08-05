1/1
Colleen M. Bonham
Colleen M. Bonham of Gladwin, MI passed away at the age of 66 years. She was born in Detroit, MI on December 20, 1953 to the late James and Margaret "Peggy" McMullen. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dave Bonham; their children, Greg and Kelli (DeGraaf) Bonham, Todd and Jennifer (Kirsch) Bonham, Kurt and Abby (DeSanto) Bonham, and Erin Bonham; their grandchildren, Jon Bonham, Maddy Bonham, and Gavin Bonham.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, Bunco Club, and church family (as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gladwin). Colleen was a renowned home baker, a supporter of the arts, enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking and tending her vegetable and flowe gardens. Colleen and her husband, Dave, started Bonham Heating in 1981 and they continued in business together for 37 years.
A Celebration of Life service will be held with Pastor Carmen Cook officiating. Due to the capacity limit for this event, the private memorial is reserved for invited guests only.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers any donations in the memory of Colleen to be made to the First United Methodist Church (family will direct donations to specific church programs) or a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
