Connie Jean Tadlock Arndt, age 58 of Gladwin, Michigan entered Heaven's gates on the evening of January 28, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born to the late James and Connie Tadlock from Sante Fe, Texas on September 11, 1961.
Connie is predeceased by her brother, Roland Tadlock. Nephew David Tadlock. Aunt Mimi, and late husbands Anthony Newcomb and Raymond Arndt. She is survived by her brothers, James and Kim Tadlock of Jewitt Texas, David and Micky Tadlock of Rye, Texas and her children, Ron and Teresa Hall Newcomb of Phoenix, Arizona, Bobbie Newcomb Holbrook of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Michele Newcomb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Devin, Christopher, Zachary, Nolan, Kyleigh, Hunter, Madison; and Grand fur-baby Ella. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren, Owen, Addileigh, Gavin and Maeleigh; as well as many nieces and nephews whom all held a special place in her heart.
Before her illness Connie enjoyed spending her time outdoors gardening, fishing, and hunting. She loved playing pool and was a member of the Eagles and Moose Clubs of Sanford, Michigan in which she had many friends. She enjoyed watching her TV shows and traveling home to Texas to visit her family and her dearest friends and sisters for life, Wanda Oliveira and Laura Dee Tenhet-Creemen.
Per Connie's wishes for cremation services, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date and shared with family and friends, and her ashes will be spread where she wished. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for all whom took part in her care, sincerely to Hospice of Gladwin County for providing amazing compassion and support. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 1406 Burma Trail, Beaverton, Michigan 48612.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 6, 2020