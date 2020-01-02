Home

Corey R. Jewell, 49, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. He was born on July 31, 1970, the son of Maurice and Gail (Burnham) Jewell in Pontiac. He was employed as a meat cutter for Meijer's in Midland. Corey was also a member of the Gladwin County Sheriff's Posse.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Maurice and Gail Jewell of Beaverton; brothers, Matthew (Michelle) Jewell of Gladwin and Andrew (Jaime) Jewell of Livonia; significant other, Vonda Presley of Beaverton; nephews, A.J. (Devon), Brady, Keegan, Lincoln, Nolan; niece, Alexis (Austin) Ward; great-nieces and nephews, Chloe, Shaye and Raelee Ann. He is preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Jewell.
Funeral Services for Mr. Jewell will be conducted by Connie Mercer on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 3, 2020
