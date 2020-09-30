Cyndee Bechtel, 70, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Gladwin. She was born on July 22, 1950, the daughter of John and Clara Moncier in Saginaw. She graduated from Beaverton Rural Schools class of 1969. She was an avid reader, who loved her romance novels. Cyndee enjoyed listening to her local 103.1 radio station, and adored her pets.
Cyndee is survived by her daughter, Clara Bechtel of Gladwin; many adopted children including, Jennifer (John) Wallace; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; and twin sister, Pattie (Roger) Geno.
Cyndee is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services for Cyndee will be held at a later date. Arrangments are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.