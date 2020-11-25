Cynthia Kay Vickers Holland, 62, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born on October 9, 1958 in Bay City, MI to the late Charles and Delores Vickers. She grew up in Gladwin, MI and graduated from Gladwin High School in 1976. She married Robert Holland on April 2, 1988 and they shared many wonderful memories together as a family. She had a love of animals, South Africa, and above all else, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith was of the utmost importance to her, and guided her every decision.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Robert; her daughter, Olivia; and her son, Samuel. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Veronica Vickers, of Gladwin.

Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store