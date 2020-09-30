1/1
Dale Arthur Greenfield
1941 - 2020
A celebration of life honoring Dale Arthur Greenfield, June 18, 1941 – September 26, 2020, will be held on Saturday, October 3 at the home of Kerri and Jamie Stoike, 6003 Hoover Rd. in Beaverton.
An informal service for Dale will begin at 4 p.m. with dinner and drinks following. Anyone who knew Dale or one of his loved ones is encouraged to attend. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite memory to share as everyone remembers him.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
the home of Kerri and Jamie Stoike
