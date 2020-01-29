|
|
Dale Foster Jr., 38, of Gladwin, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1981, the son of Dale Sr. and Cammie (Howard) Foster in West Branch. On September 1, 2012, he was united in marriage to Sarah Grimes in Tawas. Dale was a big family man that always made sure they were taken care of, mom and dad included. He was an amazing and loving husband, father, and son. Dale was a cherished friend who impacted the lives of many. He proudly worked as an ironworker for the Local 25 out of Novi. Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He was the founder of Michigan's Wild Peninsulas and part of multiple other outdoor groups.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sarah; two wonderful sons, Collin and Owen all of Gladwin; parents, Dale and Cammie Foster of Gladwin; in-laws, Randy and Lee Grimes of Gladwin; sister, Anna (Kyle) Middleton of Pinconning; grandmother, Dorothy Foster; along with many other extended family.
Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Friday, January 31, 4-8 p.m. at the Sage Township Hall, 1831 W. Pratt Lake Rd., Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 30, 2020