Dalene L. Meddaugh, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, formerly of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was born in Owosso, Michigan on Jan. 29, 1967, the daughter of Bill McCarrick and Judith Johnson. Dalene graduated from Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools. She has lived in Ocean Springs, Mississippi for the past couple years where she was a proud Licensed Pharmacy Technician. She had many hobbies and interests but none more than her love of animals. She had a keen sense of helping those in need.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Zachery Lee Meddaugh of Gladwin; parents, Robert and Judith Johnson of Gladwin and Georgia; father, Bill McCarrick of Owosso; fiancé, Tom Clemons of Ocean Springs, MS; siblings, Pamela Belknap, Robert (Naomi) Johnson, Helen (Terry) Lipps, Julie Nieto (friend, George Calender), Lucinda Simons (friend, Lester Wood), Timothy (Missy) McCarrick, Sheila (Mike) Henry, Suzanne (Dave) Breckenridge, Bill Ray (Carla) McCarrick, Dan (Charity) McCarrick and Ken McCarrick; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and Zachery's father, William Meddaugh.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Steven Johnson; and sisters, Kathy Bugh and Lois Lynn McCarrick.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at North Star Township Cemetery, Gratiot County, Michigan.