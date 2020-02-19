Home

Daniel William Combs, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away February 15, 2020 at 72 years of age. Born August 26, 1947 in Saginaw, Michigan. Son of late William B. and Louise M. (Cox) Combs. Surviving children, Jason (Katie) Combs, Michael (Carolyn) Combs, Russell Combs; proud grandfather of Christian, Benjamin, Kieran, Liam, Mea; proud great-grandfather of Delilah. Also survived by Beverly Hoard and her family; children, Charles (Angela) Card, Michael (Donna) Card, Patrick (Hannah) Card, Polly Card; grandchildren Cade, Jordan, Megan, Myla. Surviving two sisters, Barbara Combs and Diane (Daniel) Tonello. Besides his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by Stephen Combs, Matthew Combs, Paul Combs. He proudly serviced in the US Army, and was a 50 year member in the IBEW Local 557. He had a love of the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping. He was involved in his community from crime stoppers to volunteer his time whenever he could. Daniel will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Father Marcel Porteli presiding with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family will greet family and friends at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL on Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2020
