Daniel F. Matthew
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel F. Matthew Jr., 55, of Franford, Delaware, formerly of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1964, the son of Daniel F. and Rachel Marie (Fisher) Matthew in Midland, Michigan. Daniel worked in customer service over the past 14 years at a convenience store in Delaware.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rachel Marie Matthew; brother, Mike Guest; sister, Cheryl (Mark) Schaefer; nieces, April (Chad) Muma, Sarah (Jason) Publow, Danielle Schaefer, and Kayla Guest; great nieces and nephews, Hunter Schaefer, Mackenzy Schaefer, Cheyenne Ficek, Xander Dell, Landon Dell, Austin Publow, Cody Publow, Logan Publow, Seth Publow, and Mason Publow; along with several aunts, uncles, and long time friend, John Heppner. The family would also like to acknowledge his co workers in Delaware for being such great friends to Daniel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel F. Matthew; and sister, Misako Lynn Matthew.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gravesite Service will be conducted by Pastor George Villareal on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved