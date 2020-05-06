Daniel F. Matthew Jr., 55, of Franford, Delaware, formerly of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was born on October 14, 1964, the son of Daniel F. and Rachel Marie (Fisher) Matthew in Midland, Michigan. Daniel worked in customer service over the past 14 years at a convenience store in Delaware.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rachel Marie Matthew; brother, Mike Guest; sister, Cheryl (Mark) Schaefer; nieces, April (Chad) Muma, Sarah (Jason) Publow, Danielle Schaefer, and Kayla Guest; great nieces and nephews, Hunter Schaefer, Mackenzy Schaefer, Cheyenne Ficek, Xander Dell, Landon Dell, Austin Publow, Cody Publow, Logan Publow, Seth Publow, and Mason Publow; along with several aunts, uncles, and long time friend, John Heppner. The family would also like to acknowledge his co workers in Delaware for being such great friends to Daniel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel F. Matthew; and sister, Misako Lynn Matthew.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gravesite Service will be conducted by Pastor George Villareal on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rachel Marie Matthew; brother, Mike Guest; sister, Cheryl (Mark) Schaefer; nieces, April (Chad) Muma, Sarah (Jason) Publow, Danielle Schaefer, and Kayla Guest; great nieces and nephews, Hunter Schaefer, Mackenzy Schaefer, Cheyenne Ficek, Xander Dell, Landon Dell, Austin Publow, Cody Publow, Logan Publow, Seth Publow, and Mason Publow; along with several aunts, uncles, and long time friend, John Heppner. The family would also like to acknowledge his co workers in Delaware for being such great friends to Daniel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel F. Matthew; and sister, Misako Lynn Matthew.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gravesite Service will be conducted by Pastor George Villareal on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Tobacco Twp. (Dale) Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 6 to May 13, 2020.