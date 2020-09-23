1/1
Daniel Gutoske
Daniel Gutoske, 78, of Beaverton, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1941, the son of Joseph and Rose (Ament) Gutoske in Warren. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. On June 1, 1968, he was united in marriage to his true love Janet Frank. They cherished 52 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as an assembly worker for TI Automotive in Warren until his retirement. Daniel enjoyed fishing, bingo, and camping. He most of all admired his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Janet Gutoske of Beaverton; children, Tammy Affholter of Port Huron, Roman Willamor of Roseville, Edward (Kim) Willamor of Port Huron, and Debbie (Ed) Wing of Beaverton; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Daniel was the oldest of six children who also survive him, Madeline (Jerry) Rowland, Steven Gutoske, Patricia (Paul) Comerford, Thomas Schoenherr, Dawn (Dean) Frescura; step-sister, Linda Schoenherr; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Thomas Schoenherr; sister-in-law, Karla Gutoske; and grandson-in-law, Marty Brown.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
