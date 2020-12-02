Daniel Karl Scharf, 76, of Gladwin passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor.
Daniel was born on July 29, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Philip and Jane (Barrows) Scharf. He grew up in the Detroit area graduating from Centerline High School. In 1979, Daniel was married to Barbara Marie Lowe in Warren. Daniel worked as a Firefighter-Paramedic for the City of Warren for 28 years before his retirement. He moved to the Secord Lake area from Warren in 2000. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing trips. He was an avid snowmobiler and ATV rider along with being a Red Wings Fan. Daniel was a lover of all animals but especially dogs. Every dog that he came in contact with soon became family and loved being pampered by Dan.
Surviving Mr. Scharf are his son, Gregory (Ashley) Scharf of Gladwin; daughter, Janet (Randy) Brewster of Dryden; acquired daughter, Lindsey Hamel of Utica; two grandchildren, Nicole Brewster, and Joseph Brewster; sister, Phyllis Russ of Gladstone; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Casper. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Barbara Marie Scharf.
The family of Daniel Karl Scharf will conduct a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Daniel are asked to be directed to the Copper Country Humane Society, 501 Nara, Park Rd., Houghton, MI 49931 or Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, 7480 J Rd, Gladstone, MI 49837. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.