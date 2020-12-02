1/1
Daniel Karl Scharf
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Karl Scharf, 76, of Gladwin passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor.
Daniel was born on July 29, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Philip and Jane (Barrows) Scharf. He grew up in the Detroit area graduating from Centerline High School. In 1979, Daniel was married to Barbara Marie Lowe in Warren. Daniel worked as a Firefighter-Paramedic for the City of Warren for 28 years before his retirement. He moved to the Secord Lake area from Warren in 2000. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing trips. He was an avid snowmobiler and ATV rider along with being a Red Wings Fan. Daniel was a lover of all animals but especially dogs. Every dog that he came in contact with soon became family and loved being pampered by Dan.
Surviving Mr. Scharf are his son, Gregory (Ashley) Scharf of Gladwin; daughter, Janet (Randy) Brewster of Dryden; acquired daughter, Lindsey Hamel of Utica; two grandchildren, Nicole Brewster, and Joseph Brewster; sister, Phyllis Russ of Gladstone; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Casper. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Barbara Marie Scharf.
The family of Daniel Karl Scharf will conduct a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Daniel are asked to be directed to the Copper Country Humane Society, 501 Nara, Park Rd., Houghton, MI 49931 or Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, 7480 J Rd, Gladstone, MI 49837. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved