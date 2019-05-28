Danny D. Wood Sr., 81, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, May, 24, 2019. He was born on Aug. 7, 1937 in Auburn Hills, MI. On May 21, 1960, he married his true love, Mary Capogna at St. Vincent Depaul Catholic Church in Pontiac. Danny was a mail carrier for 31 years between Pontiac and Midland post offices. He moved to Gladwin and settled on Wiggins Lake. Danny was an avid fisherman, bowler, and golfer but most of all he was a family-centered man. Every holiday was so special being able to live so closely to his family and being able to spend time surrounded by those he loved.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary; son, Danny Jr. (Nazali) Wood of Beaverton; two granddaughters, Jenna Onweller (Jeff McCummings), Shauna (Ryan) Puchel; four great-grandchildren, Seth and Brooke Onweller, Jaymeson and Jax Puchel, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ferdnit and Naomi Wood; and brother, Larry Wood.

A Memorial Mass is tentative for Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at Grout Twp. Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 29, 2019