Darlene Conner, 82, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Friday, Feb., 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. A complete obituary will be posted in next week's edition. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall kokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 6, 2019