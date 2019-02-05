Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Assembly of God Church
Gladwin, MI
View Map
Darlene Conner Obituary
Darlene Conner, 82, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Friday, Feb., 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. A complete obituary will be posted in next week's edition. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall kokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 6, 2019
