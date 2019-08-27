Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Resources
More Obituaries for Darwin Tubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darwin E. "Butch" Tubbs Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darwin E. "Butch" Tubbs Sr. Obituary
Darwin E. "Butch" Tubbs Sr., 74, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Aug., 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Nov. 18, 1944, the son of Merton and Winifred (Cole) Tubbs in Alma. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. On Nov. 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to his true love, Karolyn Donley in Alma. He was employed for General Motors as a laborer until his retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, painting vehicles and the great outdoors. He was a real simple man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Karolyn Tubbs of Beaverton; two sons, Darwin E. Tubbs Jr. and Floyd E. Tubbs; daughters, Rebecca Haworth and Mandy (Jim) Barringer; grandchildren, Chelsie Barringer, Blake, Kaleb and Jacob Haworth; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; daughter, Kimberly; granddaughter, Destiney; and sister, Denna.
Memorial services honoring Butch were conducted on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. The family received friends until the time of service. Honors were presented by Gladwin American Legion Post 171. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
Download Now