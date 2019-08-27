|
|
Darwin E. "Butch" Tubbs Sr., 74, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Aug., 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Nov. 18, 1944, the son of Merton and Winifred (Cole) Tubbs in Alma. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. On Nov. 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to his true love, Karolyn Donley in Alma. He was employed for General Motors as a laborer until his retirement. He loved hunting, fishing, painting vehicles and the great outdoors. He was a real simple man who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Karolyn Tubbs of Beaverton; two sons, Darwin E. Tubbs Jr. and Floyd E. Tubbs; daughters, Rebecca Haworth and Mandy (Jim) Barringer; grandchildren, Chelsie Barringer, Blake, Kaleb and Jacob Haworth; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; daughter, Kimberly; granddaughter, Destiney; and sister, Denna.
Memorial services honoring Butch were conducted on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. The family received friends until the time of service. Honors were presented by Gladwin American Legion Post 171. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 28, 2019