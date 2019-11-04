|
Darwin L Cassiday Sr., 74, of Gladwin, son of Alfreda and Everett Cassiday, passed away on Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at his home in Parker Colorado. He grew up in Gladwin and moved to Colorado in 1982.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Ruth Ann (Ranes) Cassiday of Beaverton, MI, both parents; and his brother, Ed Cassiday of Genesee, MI.
He is survived by his two children, Darwin Cassiday Jr. (Selena) and Jeffery Cassiday (Michelle); his four grandchildren, Stephanie Shoultz (Steven), Tyler Cassiday (Becca), Taylor Cassiday and Emily Cassiday; his four great-grandchildren, Shae Koplitz, Makenna and Brynlee Cassiday all of Colorado, and Owen Shoultz. He is also survived by his siblings, Duane, Jerry, Bonnie, Bob, Dana and Rushell; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in Michigan.
A celebration of his life will be held in July 2020 in Michigan.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 5, 2019