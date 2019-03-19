David A. Brouillet, a.k.a "Roofer Dave", age 66, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4, 2019. He was born on Nov. 9, 1952, the son of the late Arthur Brouillet and Evelyn (Ritter) Smith-Brouillet-Main-Yoka and step-father James H. Main. He was one of 10 children raised in a blended family.

His siblings, Jim Main, Michele (Main) Ames, Gerald Smith d., Cora (Main)Fitzgerald d., Raymond Smith d., Carl Brouillet d., Dennis Main, Dianna (Main) Winters, and Maryann Sylvester d., reside throughout the United States along with many nieces and nephews. He is the beloved father of Opal B. (Brouillet) Bogart, Arthur J. Brouillet, Brandie Griswold, and Kailee Moshier. He leaves behind his fiancé Carol Griswold, who he lived with in Beaverton for the last 20 years; and her loving sons, Scott Griswold and Christopher Griswold. He has nine grandchildren, Christopher Brouillet, Alexis Brouillet, Alyssa Durfee, Angelia Brouillet, Suzy Bogart, Nathan Brouillet, and Raelynn Myers, who all gave him much joy.

David was a Navy veteran. He loved to fish, go out on his boat, and go hunting in the fall. These were his passions along with being somewhat of a horticulturist. He loved his family and friends very much and would do anything he could for anyone he could. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on March 23, 2019 at Living Hope Fellowship located at 4138 S. Oak Dr., Beaverton, MI 48612, followed by a celebration of his life/benefit dinner at the Sanford Eagles Club located at 508 W. Saginaw Rd., Sanford, MI 48657 beginning at 4 p.m.