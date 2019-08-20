Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home
Beaverton, MI
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home
Beaverton, MI
1950 - 2019
David Bennett Obituary
David E. Bennett, 69, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at MidMichigan Health, Midland. He was born on July 7, 1950, the son of Edward and Violet (Swarvar) Bennett in Muskegon. On May 17, 1980, he was united in marriage to his true love Chris King in Beaverton. Dave graduated from Coleman High School in 1968. He was employeed by Presidio Ford in Beaverton for 10 years during and after school. After leaving Presidio Ford he went to work as a machinist for Brown Machine for 40 years until his retirement.
Dave loved working in his garage from tinkering to mastering his own so called inventions. He enjoyed fixing cars and when he was younger drag racing. When he wasn't working Dave could be found in his paradise at his property. Dave was affiliated with the Beaverton United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Chris Bennett of Beaverton; sister, Janice Hain of Grand Blanc; sister-in-law, Caroline Johnson of Beaverton; nieces, Kim (Greg) Abbas, Tammy (Chad) Gower, Julie (Mark) Herron and Kellie (James) LaVallier; great-niece, Alyssa Abbas and five other great-nieces and nephews; special cat, Chloe. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Doug King and Marty Hain.
Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the donor's . www.hallkokotov ichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 21, 2019
