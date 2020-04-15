|
David Cole, 42, of Beaverton, Michigan passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born the son of David Cole Sr. and Judy (Bishop) Cole on September 24, 1977. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Brenda (Hayward) Cole on February 28, 1995.
David was a devout Christian and spent his time spreading the word of God and reading the bible. David was also a strong family man and loved to spend as much time with his granddaughter as possible.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Cole of Beaverton; two daughters, Jolene of Beaverton and Mandi of Harrison; son, Theodore of Lubbock, Texas; special granddaughter, Justice; brother, Brian of Beaverton; sister, Peggy of Beaverton. He is preceded in death by his parents and his "Jellybean."
Private burial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes, Beaverton, MI.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 15, 2020