On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, David E. Johnson, loving husband and father of one son, passed away peacefully at his winter home in Kershaw, SC at the age of 61.
David was born in Columbus, Indiana on Jan. 21, 1958 to Larry and Janet (Sexton) Johnson. After high school, David served his country, enlisting in the Navy for five years. Upon his return to civilian life, he began his career with the United States Postal Service as a carrier in Lakeland, FL. He retired as a Postmaster in Waverly, Florida.
On Jan. 18, 1999, he married Roberta Scholl Ruby. They enjoyed 20 years of travel and adventure.
David was an avid music lover, a NASCAR fan, a master gardener and creative craftsman. He loved his fishing expeditions with his son. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and gentle ways.
David was preceded in death by his mother Janet Curtis. He is survived by his wife, Robbie; son, Kenneth Foster Johnson; brother, Jeff Johnson; sister, Kimberly Potter; stepsons, Doug (Kristine) Ruby and Chad (Melissa) Ruby; grandchildren, Georgia and Stella Ruby, Logan and Zane Jones-Ruby; sister-in-law, Julie Gassman; brothers-in-law, Archie (Cindy) Scholl, Bob (Nancy) Scholl; niece, Victoria Potter; mother of his son, Susan Bracewell-Johnson; and his best friend, Doug Knowles. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019