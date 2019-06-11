Home

David Pendley Jr. Obituary
David Pendley Jr., 74, of Coleman, MI, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born on March 4, 1945, the son of David Sr. and Lorene (Rogers) Pendley in Madisonville, KY. On June 11, 2005, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Clark in Coleman. He was employed by Chrysler in both Detroit and Auburn Hills as a die maker and engineer until his retirement in 1994. Working in the automotive profession didn't stop his passion for tinkering with cars and tractors. He also loved the outdoors and any chance he had to spend time working in his gardens. He has lived in Coleman since 1998, previously residing in Redford, MI.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Bonnie Pendley of Coleman; son, David (Joy) Gregory-Pendley III of Ortonville; daughters, Carol (John) Blankenship of Weidman, Kim (Chris) Denslow of Remus; son, Brent (Toni) Ringler of Walker; grandchildren, Chilton, Chloe, Anthony, Corey, Trisha, Justin, Olivia, Brent Jr. and Erika; great-grandchildren, Taven, Ashlyn, Clark, Cash, Cole, Connor, Calliope and Paisley; sister, Marie Beardslee of Westland; brothers, Arthur (Alberta) Pendley of Jackson, Wayne (Jane) Pendley of Florida, James Pendley of Luther; sister, Gaynell (Dr. William) McIntryre of Livonia; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 14, 2019, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Edenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 12, 2019
