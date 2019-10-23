|
|
Mr. David W. Batzer, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Detroit on July 22, 1947 to the late Joseph and Mary (Lavoie) Batzer. He married the former Melissa Heimark in 1970 and she preceded him in death in 1996. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was retired as a manager from Michigan Bell Telephone Company and owned D & M Quality Control Services for several years. He enjoyed camping, the out of doors, hunting, fishing and especially being with his family. Dave was a devoted member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for many years and volunteered for the Salvation Army community activities.?
He is survived by two daughters, Sally L. Batzer and Debra A. Batzer; a granddaughter, Ashley M. Batzer; his siblings, Joseph Guy and Shirley Batzer, Christene (Batzer) and Timothy Tomsha and Timothy and Linda Batzer. Also several nieces and nephews. ?
Graveside services to be held at a later date at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019