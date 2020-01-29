|
|
David Waltz, 65, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 5, 1954, the son of Robert and Phyllis (Cole) Waltz in Garden City. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Dave worked as a Dental Lab Tech for many years. His work was truly his passion and Dave was always going above and beyond to help others.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Chad Waltz and David Waltz of Beaverton; sisters, Diana McCormick of Mt. Pleasant and Rebecca (Chris) Casas of Gladwin. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bobby Waltz.
Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 30, 2020