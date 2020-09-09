David Wayne DeLaurier, Sr. of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, August, 19, 2020, at the age of 62. After several months of declining health due to cancer, David died in the comfort of his home with his loved ones by his side. David was born in Flint on January 5, 1958, to Archie and Margaret (Spencer) DeLaurier.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea; three sons, David Jr., Jason and Andrew; his sister, Darlene; many grandchildren; three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Margaret (Spencer) DeLaurier; brothers, Ron and Gary DeLaurier.
Memorial services for David will take place at Nester Twp. Hall, 7855 S. Maple Valley Rd, on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Butman Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements will be taken care of by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.