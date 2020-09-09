1/1
David Wayne DeLaurier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wayne DeLaurier, Sr. of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, August, 19, 2020, at the age of 62. After several months of declining health due to cancer, David died in the comfort of his home with his loved ones by his side. David was born in Flint on January 5, 1958, to Archie and Margaret (Spencer) DeLaurier.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea; three sons, David Jr., Jason and Andrew; his sister, Darlene; many grandchildren; three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Margaret (Spencer) DeLaurier; brothers, Ron and Gary DeLaurier.
Memorial services for David will take place at Nester Twp. Hall, 7855 S. Maple Valley Rd, on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Butman Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements will be taken care of by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved