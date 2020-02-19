Home

Mrs. Dawn Marie (Finney) Kumley, age 59, of Mayfield, KY, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11:20 a.m, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center. She was a retired Home Interior Painter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and enjoyed singing, sewing, and cooking. She was a huge animal lover and had a kind heart towards everyone she met. She was loved by all who were blessed to know her. She will forever be in our hearts. Mrs. Kumley is survived by her husband, Joe Kumley of Mayfield, KY; three daughters, Kendra Hegedus of Fernandina Beach, FL, Crystal Lacey of Hilliard, FL, Kasondra Lynn Bundy of Garfield Hts., OH; her sister, Rosanna (Dave) Lee of Gladwin, MI; three brothers, Timothy (Debbie) Finney of Colorado Springs, CO, Jesse (Deb) Finney of Coleman, MI, David Leonard of Mecosta, MI;
two half sisters, Mary Russell of Cheboygan, MI, Melissa (Scott) Howe of Cave City, KY; two Half brothers, Edward (Robin) Denman of Cheboygan, MI, Christopher (Pam) Franklin of Shepherd, MI; two step brothers, Michael Kreps of Prudenville, MI, Raymond Kreps of Fulton, KY; step-father, Eugene Kreps Sr. of Fulton, KY.
Dawn is also survived by five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceeded in death by her father, Clyde Finney and her mother, Ruth
Morford Finney Kreps, one half brother, David Morford; and one step brother, Eugene Kreps Jr.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2020
