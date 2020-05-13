Dean M. Olsen, 52, of Beaverton, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on January, 22, 1968, the son of Harvey and Ann (Kidd) Olsen in Highland Park. For the past several years, Dean has worked at the Beaverton Habitat for Humanity Restore. Dean enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.
Left to cherish his memory are his father and step-mother, Harvey and Jovita Olsen; brother, Brian Olsen; step-brother, Larry Robinette; foster brother, Sokha Sou; aunts, Karen Boltz, Hopie Olsen, Joan Olsen, and Lee Morrow; step-grandparents, Donald and Vivian O'Bryne; niece, Samantha Olsen; along with several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Olsen; uncles, Frank Olsen, Robert Olsen, Berger Olsen; Joe Scandiliato; and aunt, Maryann Scandiliato.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 13 to May 20, 2020.