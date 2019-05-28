Home

Debra (Plowman) Bugbee

Debra (Plowman) Bugbee Obituary
Mrs. Debra (Plowman) Bugbee, 67, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. She was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Feb. 2, 1952 to Charles and Alberta (Botwright) Plowman. Debra was retired from United States Veterans Administration Health Services working in the Saginaw and Clare offices.
She enjoyed going to local auto races, car shows and spending time with her son and his family. Debra was an avid deer hunter for three months of the year. She looked forward and prepared for every year several months before the season.
She is survived by her son, Ronald "Shon" and Jennifer Plowman; grandsons, Akron and Kade Plowman; and a great-grand child on the way; her mother, Alberta Fowler; siblings, Glenn Plowman, Brenda Plowman and James and Debra Plowman. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Plowman; stepfather, Clyde Fowler; and a sister-in-law, Judy Plowman.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and a private service will be held later. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 29, 2019
