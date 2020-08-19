Delmer Weldon, 98, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his farm surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the son of William "Hay Wire Bill" Weldon and Millie (Haines) Weldon. Delmer married the love of his life Daisybelle Koons on January 24, 1943 and they celebrated 75 years of marriage. Delmer and Daisybelle raised four beautiful children, daughter, Darlene (Victor) Leatherman of Mayor, Arizona; sons, Duane (Marjory) Weldon of Lansing, Michigan, Timothy (Jane) Weldon of Frostproof, Florida; daughter, Terry (Pete) Koch of Waco, Texas. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Isabel Edick, Jean Bowen, and Joan Chaffee.
Delmer resided in Gladwin his entire life and dedicated himself to running an award-winning dairy farm. He was a long-time member of the Gladwin First United Methodist Church, served on the Gladwin School Board, Hamilton Township Board, and was a long-term member of the Michigan State Telfarm Program. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Millie; his wife, Daisybelle; two daughters, Sherry and Darlene; son-in-law, Victor; granddaughter, Cheryl; two sisters, Doris Reed and Irene Muma; two brothers, Dale Weldon and William Weldon.
Delmer's true character can be summarized in one statement, "that he was the most honest hard-working person one could ever meet."
Visitation was at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, on Sunday, August 1, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. Graveside memorial services was held on Monday, August 17, at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the March of Dimes. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.