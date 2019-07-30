|
Dennis "Dennie" Eugene Fritcher of Warsaw, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence at the age of 68.
He was born on March 8, 1951 in Gladwin, Michigan to Patricia Margaret (Rice) Fritcher and Eugene Sherman Fritcher. On Dec. 30, 1972 he was married to Colleen Denise (Burich) Fritcher.
Dennie was a 1968 graduate of Gladwin High School in Gladwin, Michigan. He attended Michigan Tech University in Houghton, Michigan graduating in 1972. He moved to Warsaw, Indiana in 1973 and started working at Dalton Foundry as a lab metallurgist, retiring in 2017. Dennie was a proud member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. One of his favorite hobbies was flying remote control planes. Dennie loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Colleen Denise Fritcher (Warsaw, Indiana); son, Jesse (Amanda) Fritcher (Crown Point, Indiana); daughter, Angelique (Ben) Durham (Warsaw, Indiana); five grandchildren, Aurora, Orion, Michael, Emily and Sarah; and his great-granddaughter, Annabel Lee. He also leaves behind his mother, Patricia Fritcher; and his brother, Kip (Darlene) Fritcher (both in Gladwin, Michigan). He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene.
Dennie's life was celebrated with a memorial service on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ's Covenant Church, 2090 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, Indiana and was officiated by Pastor Rod Valentine. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Missionaries supported by Christ's Covenant Church, 2090 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590.
Arrangements are entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw, Indiana.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 31, 2019