Dennis Willard Kehoe, 68, of St. Helen, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1952, the son of Willard and Anna Marie (Brubaker) Kehoe in Bay City, Michigan.
Dennis was an entrepreneur with his father. They owned various small businesses ranging from heavy equipment sales, to the production of commercial and industrial cleaners and degreasers. His interests and hobbies included all things Irish, as well as deer hunting, and being in nature with his family and pets. He enjoyed music, reading, film, television and creating religious art and verse. He was a devout Catholic, who enjoyed the company of his church family, and time spent in prayer. He especially loved time spent with his family and friends at The Lodge.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anne (Milka) Kehoe of St. Helen; daughter, Rachel; son, Nick; brother, Robert Kehoe of Texas; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Donations may be made to Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Irish Blessing: "May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face…May joy and peace surround you, contentment latch your door. And happiness be with you now and bless you evermore."
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 6 to May 13, 2020.