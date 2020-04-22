Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Diane Boylen


1944 - 2020
Diane Boylen Obituary
Diane M. Boylen, 75, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on August 18, 1944, the daughter of Rollin and Doris (Paxton) Kigar in Gladwin. On May 18, 1963, she was united in marriage to her true love Larry Boylen. Together they shared 56 years of marriage. She worked as a clerk for the Gladwin County Courthouse. Diane's hobbies included, gardening, crocheting, camping, and baking. Diane was always known to keep an immaculate garden and had the best apple pie. She was a devout member of the First United Methodist Church in Gladwin. More than anything, she loved her family and the many memories of being a caring wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Boylen of Gladwin; daughters, Julie (Bob) Jarosiewicz of Gladwin and Lisa Simpson of Gladwin; and son, Buddy (Lynn) Boylen of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with six grandchildren, Alysia (Troy) Govitz, Bryanna (Gary) Ranck, Cassiday Simpson, Tyler, Devin, and Sabrina Boylen; three great-grandchildren, Brinley and Brock Govitz, and Raleigh Ranck. She is also survived by her brother, Rod Kigar; along with several extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
Due to the COVID-19 "Stay Home Order" private funeral services and visitation will be held for Mrs. Diane Boylen. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family of Diane Boylen. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020
