Diane Helen Yates, age 77, passed away July 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at home in Eureka, MO. She was born on October 25, 1942 to Lester H. and Mary B. (Veitch) Kernochan in Kearny, New Jersey. Diane married William R. Yates on August 21, 1965 in Winter Park, FL. She worked as a postal carrier until she retired. She loved cooking, reading and bowling.

Left to cherish her memories are her three children, Brett Yates, Waterford, MI, Amber (Casey) Wood, Eureka, MO and Brooke Yates, Orlando, FL; sister, Betty Singleton, grandchildren, Brady Wood and Maya Wood; several sister and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, William Yates; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (Tom) Rivette and Eileen (Steve) Driver. A private graveside memorial will be held in the fall in Michigan.

