Dolores Ann Fennell
1937 - 2020
Dolores Ann Fennell, 83, of Gladwin passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a multi-year battle with Parkinson's. One of seven children, Dee was born in Bentley, Michigan September 19, 1937 the daughter of Horace and Bernice (Grove) Willett. She was married August 29, 1959 to Allen Fennell with whom she enjoyed 38 years of marriage with until his death in 1998. Together, they raised four children, Andy, Ed, Steve, and Kelly. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in teaching from Central Michigan University, Dolores taught health and physical education at Gladwin Community Schools for the majority of her career.
Dolores is survived by her children, Andrew and his wife, Dawn of Midland, MI; Edward and his wife, Chantal of Gaylord, MI; Steven and his wife, Theresa of Gladwin, MI; and daughter, Kelly Fennell of Wyoming, MI. She leaves behind many special memories of time spent at the lake with her grandchildren, Raychel, Nate, and Nick Fennell, Dayna and Michael (Liz) Fennell; along with great-granddaughter, Amelia; David Fennell, Katie (John) Koerner, and Susan Fennell.
In addition to many nieces and nephews and long-time close friends, she is also survived by brothers and sisters Wilma Kempl, Faye (Paul) Adams, Bonnie (Delmar) Tomlinson, Jack Willett, Denny (Linn) Willett, and Gene Willett.
A private funeral service for immediate family and friends was conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christmas Kindness, P.O. Box 573, Gladwin, MI 48624.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
