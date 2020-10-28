Dominic Obregon, 32, of Harrison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1988, the son of Joseph Obregon and Cheri Pray in Lansing, Michigan. Dominic loved fishing, golfing, and working with electronics.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Cheri Pray of Harrison; daughters, Jesse and Savanna Obregon; sister, Jessi (Jeremy) Parmelee of Midland; brother, Joseph (Danielle) Pray of Grand Rapids; and grandmother, Sandy Shaw of Florida. He is proceeded in death by his father, Joseph Obregon; and step-father, Kurt Johnson.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.