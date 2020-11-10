1/1
Don Randle
Don Randle joined his wife, Carole, in Heaven on November 4, 2020. He was born, Donald Roy Randle, on December 12, 1944, to Wilbur and Eunice Randle in Wayne, MI. In 1970, he married Carole, his best friend for life. He graduated from Beaverton Rural Schools and attended Central Michigan University. After school, Don was employed by Brown Machine of Beaverton, for 39 years in various departments.
His life centered around his family and they are forever grateful. He and Carole traveled Michigan, the US, and Europe through their 50 years of marriage. They spent time camping for many summers and parts of winters in Florida. Included in their many travels, Don always made sure to bring family along on adventures, including cruises, house boating, and Florida.
He reveled in his children and grandchildren's activities. Never missing games, concerts, plays, and other activities, Don was always present. He attended events all over the state for his grandkids. Don hunted and fished with his family throughout his life and taught them everything he knew. It was because of him, this tradition will continue in his family.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carole on October 29, 2020. He was so glad to see her again!
Surviving Don are his sons, Ben (Michele), Bryan (Jen); grandchildren, Emma (Alex), Matthew, Allie, Mason, Brayden, Brenna, and Aubrie. Also surviving are his brothers, Tom (Kathleen) Randle of Beaverton and Rick (Jarrett) Randle of Gladwin.
Memorial services for Don and Carole will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
