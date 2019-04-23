|
|
Donald A. (Don) Mair, age 88, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away on April 5, 2019. Don was born in Flint, Michigan on March 19, 1931, the son of the late Alexander Mair and Mona (Shively) Langdon. Don is survived by children, Sam (Rob) Siebecker, Donna Aubertin, Shelley (Mike) Hart, Donald Jr. (Ruth), Tina Dupuis, Lori (Dave) Burton, Jane (Joe) Clark, Thomas (Kim) Delaney; many grandchildren; sister, Peggy Judd; niece, Lennore (Terry) Mowatt; nephew, Denis (Deb) Judd; and many great caring and supportive friends.
Donald was predeceased by Wilma (Larkin), his wife of 48 years; son-in-law, Jay Aubertin; grandchildren, David Mair and Timothy Selby; great-grandchild, Stella Ostrander; and brother-in-law, Maurice Judd.
Don lived an enthusiastic life, enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golf and had a passion for airplanes and flying. He had successful careers in sales and the building trades.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Billings Bible Church, 4077 Wieman Road in Beaverton. For those who wish, consider a memorial contribution to the Billings Bible Church or the Albright Shores Eagles 3655. To sign online guestbook visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019