Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald LaRose Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald LaRose Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald LaRose Jr. Obituary
Donald E. "Donnie" LaRose Jr., 53, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1966, the son of Donald E. Sr. and Leona J. (Fooks) LaRose in Madison Heights. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Donnie was an avid hunter, he also loved watching football and NASCAR. His greatest admiration was his dog, Riley. He was a devout Christian, and a member of the Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Donald E. and Leona J. (LaRose) of Mission, TX; sister, Lorie (LaRose) of Rochester Hills; two nieces, Makayla Rose of Ypsilanti, Nevada Rose of Grand Rapids; and his dog, Riley.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and Memorial Services were held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship Church, 284 Norway St., Gladwin, MI 48624. After the service there was time for fellowship with light refreshments. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -