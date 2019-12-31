|
Donald E. "Donnie" LaRose Jr., 53, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1966, the son of Donald E. Sr. and Leona J. (Fooks) LaRose in Madison Heights. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Donnie was an avid hunter, he also loved watching football and NASCAR. His greatest admiration was his dog, Riley. He was a devout Christian, and a member of the Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Donald E. and Leona J. (LaRose) of Mission, TX; sister, Lorie (LaRose) of Rochester Hills; two nieces, Makayla Rose of Ypsilanti, Nevada Rose of Grand Rapids; and his dog, Riley.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and Memorial Services were held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Christian Fellowship Church, 284 Norway St., Gladwin, MI 48624. After the service there was time for fellowship with light refreshments. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 1, 2020