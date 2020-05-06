Donald Ringler
Donald Ringler, age 94, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living following a brief illness. He was born in Reed City, Michigan on March 25, 1926 to the late Clarence R. and Esther (Holmes) Ringler. Don served in the U. S. Navy, was a graduate of Michigan Tech University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and was retired from Oakland County as Director of Public Works. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Schlese) Ringler whom he married on November 24, 1990 in Gladwin. Don and Edith were former members of Our Savior Lutheran Church and current members of Trinity Lutheran Church, Utica, Michigan. Also, surviving are his children, Sue (Bill) Orsey, Georgia Portwood and Gail Ringler; several grandchildren; a sister, Nomie Mol.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Delos Ringler; son-in-law, Randy Portwood; and step-daughter, Linda Schneider. Private graveside services were held at Ridge Cemetery in Gladwin.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
