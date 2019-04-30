Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Donna J. Shauger

Donna J. Shauger Obituary
Donna J. Shauger, 83, of West Branch, Michigan, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1936, the daughter of Lynus and Esther (Bunting) Crosby in Breckenridge. In February of 1970, she was united in marriage to Lynn Shauger in Hemlock. He preceded her in death in 1981. She has lived in West Branch for the past 22 years, previously residing in Midland. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in West Branch.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Richard (Marcia) Waters of West Branch; grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail (Nathan), Bill (Amy), Tyler (Charish) and Amber; great-grandchildren, Teagan, Elizabeth, Katie, Liam and Gideon; step-grandchildren, Justin, Rachel, Heather, Tiffany, Aaron and Chris; daughter-in-law, Michelle Shauger; siblings, Fred (Joyce) Crosby of Freeland, Retha (Carl) Nuenfeldt of Hemlock and Ervidean (Pete) Schneider of Wheeler; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-sons, Ron and Jerry; grandson, Abraham Waters; siblingsand Wilbur, Richard, Dorleen, Ruth and Avis.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor David Kurtz on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Homer Twp. Cemetery, Midland, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 1, 2019
