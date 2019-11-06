Home

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Free Methodist Church
Gladwin, MI
Donna Jean Walters

Donna Jean Walters Obituary
Donna Jean Walters, 69, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her home. She was born the daughter of Walt Jr. and Ann (Grunwell) Ostrander on June 27, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan. Donna was a homemaker living in Gladwin for the last 30 years, previously residing in Midland.
She married Rodney Walters on Oct. 4, 1996 in Harrison. He survives her along with children, Shelly Gould, Raquel Gould both of Harrison, Joann (Brian) Sweebe of Midland and Tammy Gould also of Harrison. Also left to cherish her memory are 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Ostrander; and two brothers, Walter and Roger. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Kristina and Michelle; and a sister, Debbie.
According to her wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokoto vichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019
