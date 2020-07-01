Donna Marie Snyder, 87 passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 in a nursing home in San Antonio, Texas with her son Scott by her side. Donna and her husband Chuck (deceased) were longtime residents of Gladwin where they enjoyed many summers.

Donna was born on June 3, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to the late Edward and Ella (Gloeser) Hunt. She grew up in Mason and after High School she joined the WAVES in 1952 and was stationed in California where she found the love of her life and was married to Chuck Snyder on July 3, 1953.

Donna was quick with a smile and a laugh and made friends easy, many whom turned into lifelong relationships both in Michigan and Florida where she spent many winters almost right until her parting.

Donna's favorite color was yellow. Her favorite song was Proud Mary sung by Tina Turner. She loved hearing the loons on the lake she lived on and seeing a bald eagle now and then; it made her proud to be an American.

Donna loved to bake, bowl, golf, play slot machines and go camping, she would even let her four sons know she knew how to catch a fish now and then. She worked as a full-time mom until eventually working with her husband as office manager at Snyder Equipment & Supply Co. in Troy, MI. She later enjoyed her work as a travel agent before retiring to Gladwin in 1994.

Donna was one of seven children, all of whom predeceased her. Donna's loving memory will be remembered by her sons and their families, Wayne, Scott and Holly, Grant (deceased) and Suzie, and Chuck Jr. and Susan. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Robert, Jacob, Kelly, Jessica, Charles, Austin, Alexa and Hannah; and her four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in July for family members to rejoice in the celebration of her life.

