Donna Theresa (Menz) Barcome, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and cousin of Gladwin, Michigan passed away August 12, 2020 at 87 years of age. Donna was born September 25, 1932 in Pontiac, Michigan. She was the daughter of Henry M. and Lucy T. (Fehmer) Menz. She was united in marriage to Richard Leo Barcome on August 6, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1989.
Donna is survived by their children, Kathy (Jim) Kazanski of Gladwin and Diane (Robert) Diveley of Tampa, FL. She adored her grandchildren, Daniel, Robert, Curtis, David, Carolyn, Allison and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Derek, Max, Adeline, Athena, Peter, Joseph, Thomas, Agnes, Finley and Harper. Besides her husband, Donna is preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence, Thomas and James.
Donna retired as a registered nurse, head of recovery room, from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac. She volunteered in nursing homes and annual parish activities. She gave her time and talents as an active member in the catholic church of Rochester Hills, MI, Henrietta, TX and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin. Donna loved to bake and take up a variety of craft projects with neighbors. All holidays and birthdays were a priority for Donna to celebrate with family and friends.
A memorial mass will take place on August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin. A gathering will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church. Rev. Father Marcel Portelli will be officiating. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Gladwin. A celebration of life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.