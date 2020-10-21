1/1
Doris E. Lower
1922 - 2020
Doris E. Lower, 98, of Gladwin, passed away at the St. Helen Horizon Senior Living Center on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Doris was born on January 12, 1922, in Gladwin, the daughter of Horace C. and Ada G. (Knowlton) Stickney.
On April 18, 1944, she married the love of her life, Herman Duane Lower in Gladwin. After WWII, Doris was employed by Dow Chemical Co., in Midland as a payroll clerk, Rice Furniture in Gladwin, and later at Gladwin Community Schools as a secretary and payroll clerk. She and her husband were members of the Gladwin Church of the Nazarene for many years.
Memories of Doris will be cherished by her two children, Dr. Jean K. (Max Blanchard) Younker of Nevada; and son, Brad (Jill) Lower of Gladwin. Doris was blessed with three beautiful granddaughters, Jennifer (Matt) Overby of Ortonville, Amy (Wayne) Walts of Gladwin, and Kimberly (Andrew) Chandra of Flint; along with eight wonderful great-grandchildren, Haley, Isabella, Macy, Dylan, Brooke, Alyssa, Brady, and Paisley.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, H.D. Lower; brothers, Robert Stickney of Grand Junction, Colorado and Horace (Junior) Stickney of Gladwin. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements for memorial services will be announced at a future date and are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
