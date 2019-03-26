Doris "Eloise" Russell, 89, of Beaverton, MI passed away at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland, MI on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MI on Nov 23, 1929 the daughter of Herbert and Zella (Morrow) Brown. On Aug. 29, 1948 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ward C. Russell in Beaverton. They shared nearly 69 wonderful years together before he predeceased her in 2017.

She was a homemaker and lifetime resident of Gladwin County, and she was a very talented seamstress and quilter. She was a devoted Christian, attended Beaverton United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Women's Society, and she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She very much loved her church activities and enjoyed traveling.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of her daughters, Dawn (Donald) Shurlow of Midland, Marva (Marvin) Balzer of Gladwin; son, Arlie (Alicia) Russell of Beaverton; daughter-in-law, Peggy (Mike) Laskus, Byron Center. She was blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren, Janelle, John, Ed, Marc, Carrie, Hayley, Danielle, Jake, Alicia and Chad; and 18 precious great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Terry (Jerry) Schanhals and Jackie Roehrs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ward C. Russell; son, Randy Ward Russell; parents, Herbert and Zella Brown; two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Brown.

Funeral services were conducted by Pastor Lynn Chappell on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, MI. The family received friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-9 p.m. She was laid to rest alongside her husband at Beaverton City Cemetery following the service. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers are asked to consider Beaverton United Methodist Church. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com