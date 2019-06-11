Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Evelyn Strong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothea Evelyn Strong Obituary
Dorothea Evelyn Strong, 95, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, June 7, 2019. Dorothy was born in Flint, MI, on Jan. 8, 1924. Her parents were Herbert and Florence Ostrander. On April 18, 1942, she married Donald Strong. Together they eventually built a home and a life for themselves and their four children in Gladwin.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her only son, Ronald. Dorothy leaves her three daughters, Nancy Bodnar, Katherine Strong, and Mary (Roger) Freed. She leaves five grandchildren, Tracy (Kenneth) Thomas, Amy (Ray) Manges, Melissa (Matthew) Hitt, John Cassiday, and Allison (Jason) Eicher. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a member of Gladwin Free Methodist Church. She read and studied her Bible and devotions daily. Her favorite Bible verses were Psalms 19:14 and John 15:16. Her favorite place to visit was Tawas Bay and she enjoyed each scenic trip. She was very involved in her family's lives and enjoyed knowing what was going on with everyone.
She leaves behind many other friends with whom she spoke to on the phone and exchanged letters and cards. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2 p.m. at Hall- Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now