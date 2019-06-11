Dorothea Evelyn Strong, 95, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, June 7, 2019. Dorothy was born in Flint, MI, on Jan. 8, 1924. Her parents were Herbert and Florence Ostrander. On April 18, 1942, she married Donald Strong. Together they eventually built a home and a life for themselves and their four children in Gladwin.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her only son, Ronald. Dorothy leaves her three daughters, Nancy Bodnar, Katherine Strong, and Mary (Roger) Freed. She leaves five grandchildren, Tracy (Kenneth) Thomas, Amy (Ray) Manges, Melissa (Matthew) Hitt, John Cassiday, and Allison (Jason) Eicher. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a member of Gladwin Free Methodist Church. She read and studied her Bible and devotions daily. Her favorite Bible verses were Psalms 19:14 and John 15:16. Her favorite place to visit was Tawas Bay and she enjoyed each scenic trip. She was very involved in her family's lives and enjoyed knowing what was going on with everyone.

She leaves behind many other friends with whom she spoke to on the phone and exchanged letters and cards. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2 p.m. at Hall- Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family.