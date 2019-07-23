Dorothy A. Cox, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 87.

She was born on March 29, 1932 to Ray Howard and C. Iona Howard and raised on the family farm in Farmington Hills where they raised dairy cows, chickens, hay and a fruit orchard. She attended a one-room school for first through sixth grade. Her biggest class was five students! She then attended school in downtown Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. She attended University of Michigan and earned her BA in Education in 1953, MS in Environmental Education in 1972 and a PhD in Education/Natural Resources in 1980.

She became a teacher who taught first grade in New York Public Schools on Staten Island. She then taught at Farmington's Bond School and Southfield's Angling Road School before moving to the Clarenceville Public School District.

Dorothy enjoyed being involved in education extension groups. As a consultant for the Michigan Conservation School she traveled to France and Germany, working with the US Department of Defense Dependent Schools. She also traveled to China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Nepal as part of science/environmental education groups.

She married James Cox in 1951 and they were married for 68 years. They raised three children, Nancy, Lee and David. In retirement, she and James lived on Kerswill Lake in Gladwin, MI where she enjoyed quilting, boating and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. They relocated to Farmington Hills in 2016.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Don) Kurtz, Lee (Debbie) Cox, David (Robin) Cox; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Howard; and grandson, Lucas Kurtz.