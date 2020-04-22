|
Dorothy Mae Berry, age 94, left the Brook Assisted Living and entered her new home in heaven on April 16 reuniting with family and friends. Dorothy was born in Gladwin and is the daughter of the late Alwin and Cairo (Wilson) Curtis. She was a lifelong resident of Gladwin County growing up on a farm with six siblings. Dorothy was the middle child and the last surviving sibling. Her four sisters and two brothers who passed before her are Katie Rodden, Myrtle Phillips, John (Jack) Curtis, Peggy Thomas, Rosalee Roby, and William (Bill) Curtis. Dorothy married William Leo Berry on February 18, 1956 and enjoyed 48 years together before his passing on July 28, 2004. Together they raised three children, Michael (Cheri') Berry, who predeceased her on November 4, 2017, Debra (David) Good and Julie (Jeffery) Otto.
Dorothy worked retail her entire life starting right out of high school. Most of her retail career was for the Tot Shop, a successful local children's store; so appropriate as she loved all the babies and children. Dorothy spent a lot of her free time after retirement with her grandchildren, taking care of them whenever the opportunity arose. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Matthew (Krista) Good, Alexis Berry, Jenica (Henry) Iciek, Steven (Renee) Good, Danae (James) Doub, Andrew (Tenley) Good, Skylar Berry, Blake Otto, and Grant Otto; eight great-grandchildren, Abigail, Elijah, Joey, Gavin, Melanie, Amelia, Eloise, and Ayden.
Dorothy loved her family and cherished time spent together. She especially loved all the holidays and traditions of family being together in her home. Dorothy enjoyed attending the Gladwin Free Methodist Church where she was baptized.
Dorothy is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Floyd Thomas, Joy Curtis, Joan Berry, Eleanor Berry, Dick and Mildred Berry along with several nieces and nephews.
A service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Brooke of Gladwin who provided wonderful care, becoming like family the last three years of her life.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020